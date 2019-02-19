2 men shot and killed inside home in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighborhood in southwest Houston is on edge Tuesday after two men were found shot to death inside their rental home.

Investigators say the shooting is unclear at this point, but they believe multiple shots were fired. They also believe the bodies may have been inside of the home for a day before being found.

The Houston Police Department was called out to the deadly shooting on Ridgewood around 11:30 a.m.



Police say a family member called authorities after finding the two male roommates shot to death.

Investigators tell ABC13 Eyewitness News that details on where the shooting occurred is slim, and a gun has not been located.

"The medical examiners is going to come out. When they do move the bodies, will we be able to find a weapon, we don't know. We don't know of any weapon being in there so far," HPD Homicide Division Officer Shaun Sylvester said.

Investigators don't believe any items were stolen from the house, but a backpack was located and taken for evidence.

The backpack was located in their neighbor's yard, and police are searching through it for more evidence.

