Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- A community is preparing to honor the Nassau Bay police sergeant who died while trying to help arrest a man wanted on warrants.

The funeral of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

Grace Church is the same church where the funeral of a fellow police sergeant, HPD's Sgt. Christopher Brewster, took place just last week.

The public is invited to attend.

If you want to pay your respects but cannot make it to the funeral, a procession will be held directly after the memorial service between 11:45 a.m and 12 p.m. Police are asking people to line the streets along the route.



Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson was wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.

While trying to arrest the driver, police said Henderson allegedly fought with officers, was able to break free, re-entered the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop

Sullivan was taken by ambulance to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where she died.

Henderson was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 10, after a manhunt and has been charged with capital murder in connection with Sullivan's death.

According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department on Dec. 27.



Her death is a devastating loss to the small department, which only has about 14 officers.



Fellow law enforcement officers say she served and protected the community until the end.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Sullivan was a Friendswood resident who proudly served and protected the Nassau Bay community until the end.



Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman's Motorcycle Club of Texas. The organization said in a post on Facebook, "She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us."



"Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was an outgoing individual, she was a leader in this department. She helped mold some of the officers behind me," Cromie recalled.

He told reporters she was a "wonderful mother" to one son.

"She's a police officer's police officer, the epitome of what you would want in your department," he said through tears. "She's going to be missed."

Dozens of law enforcement officers provided an escort for Sullivan on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The procession started at the hospital where she passed away and ended at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.



"This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.

