ZOO BOO: Family-friendly Halloween event returns to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's that time of year again! Zoo Boo, Houston's family-friendly Halloween event, will returns to the Houston Zoo.

Kids are encouraged to wear their spookiest or prettiest Halloween costumes. Don't forget the trick-or-treat bags!

Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating, kid-friendly music, and fun activities, FROM the Whataburger Pumpkin Patch, the Monster Mural and yummy treats from Metro by T-Mobile Candy Corners.

Zoo Boo happens every weekend from Oct. 12-28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to beat the crowds, you can stop by the Houston Zoo on Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You'll also want to save the date for this: On Oct. 27, all little ghouls and goblins are invited to bring their blankets to enjoy a 'Zoovie Night' Halloween movie from 5 to 9 p.m.

On Oct. 30 and Halloween night, a Spooky Sprout Safari is planned for children 18 months to 5 years.

Zoo Boo and Zoovie Nights are free with zoo admission. For more information visit Houston Zoo website.
