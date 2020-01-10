Alvin Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year, and you can win a truck!

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alvin Rotary Club is getting ready for one of its biggest fundraising events of the year. Frontier Day will kick off April 23 and run through April 25.
From scholarships to helping those in need, the club's mission is simple: helping the community they love, any way they can.
"Frontier Day is our largest fundraiser," said Scott Helpenstill with the Alvin Rotary Club. "It is by far the largest, citywide event that we do and it's held in downtown Alvin."
"It's morphed into a large fundraiser that our Rotary Club does just to raise money, give back to our community for scholarships, our coat program, all different types of programs that we do," said Helpenstill.
"My heart was definitely for giving back to the community," said the club's president Lisa Ecrums. "Anything that I can come up with in the aspect of making something better so we can draw people in."
From the carnival to an antique car show, there's so much going on during Frontier Day, including an opportunity to win a brand new truck this year. Proceeds go toward a variety of causes.
"I think that's one of the benefits of being in Rotary," said Ecrums.
