Community & Events

You can weigh in on Houston-area road projects at HGAC meeting

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You get a chance to learn more today and weigh in on several major traffic projects affecting the Houston area. The Houston-Galveston Area Council is hosting two public meetings at the HGAC headquarters.

Up for discussion are new lanes in the Galleria area, a new roundabout intersection on Navigation in EaDo, and bikeways in League City, among other planned projects.

The meetings are scheduled for:

  • 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.


    • Both meetings will be held at 3555 Timmons Lane, Second Floor conference room B.

    The public comment period ends on March 29.

    You can send your comments online, by mail, or emailed to publiccomments@h-gac.com.

    The Transportation Improvement Plan or TIP is a list of transportation projects that have been approved to receive federal funding over the next four years.

    The projects include roads and highways, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and transit. New projects are added to the plan periodically.

    Live traffic map
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    community & eventshoustontxdottransportationconstructiontrafficroad repair
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
    Sunny and mild Thursday
    'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
    What school districts are doing about COVID-19
    Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Hwy 59, then leaves
    Get last-minute deals from Houston to beach destinations
    Neighbors rescue person trapped inside burning home
    Show More
    Worker dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg
    Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
    Houston health lab now conducting COVID-19 testing
    Why Wednesdays are perfect days to visit Houston rodeo
    State Rep. Dutton says "fake" candidate forced him into runoff
    More TOP STORIES News