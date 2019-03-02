THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Priyanka Johri owns and operates the Pure Mutts Animal sanctuary in The Woodlands area.
Pure Mutts is on her one-acre property, where dogs who need special attention receive care.
"I feel like this is my calling," Johri said.
Her sanctuary is non-profit. Pure Mutts is funded through her real state business, Woodlands Eco Realty, where 20 percent of her earnings go directly to care for sick dogs.
Woodlands woman finds her calling caring for sick dogs
TOP STORIES
Show More