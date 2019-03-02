Woodlands woman finds her calling caring for sick dogs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Priyanka Johri owns and operates the Pure Mutts Animal sanctuary in The Woodlands area.Pure Mutts is on her one-acre property, where dogs who need special attention receive care."I feel like this is my calling," Johri said.Her sanctuary is non-profit. Pure Mutts is funded through her real state business, Woodlands Eco Realty, where 20 percent of her earnings go directly to care for sick dogs.