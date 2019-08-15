Community & Events

Whitney Mercilus to host Returning 2 Learning event for third year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Whitney Mercilus is known for his on-field production with the Texans, he looks to also make an impact off the field.

Mercilus will be holding his Returning 2 Learning event for the third year later this week, which has seen an enormous amount of growth.

The event helped 300 kids in 2017, 600 kids in 2018 and is expected to help 1,100 kids this year.

"I can't wait to see all the smiles on the kids' faces," Mercilus told ABC13's Bob Slovak.

Returning 2 Learning benefits kids by providing the back to school essentials, such as school supplies, backpacks and haircuts. Gift cards are also provided.

Houston Texans mascot TORO and the team's cheerleaders will also be in attendance.

Mercilus said for him, it's all about giving back to the less fortunate and using his platform to do so.

He also said he wants to teach the concept of giving back to the children.

You can learn more about Mercilus and his foundation by visiting his website.

