White Linen Night is back in the Heights this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, August 2
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Hidden Figures
Emancipation Park
8 p.m.
Song & Story
Hines Center
7 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
Mickey Hobbs Trio
Cane Island
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Pilates
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
As You Like It
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
Splash Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Free Admission for Teachers
Lone Star Flight Museum
All day
White Linen Night in the Heights
19th Street
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 4
Island Summer Block Party
Levy Park
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Art, Food & Beer in a Pub!
1809 Eldridge Pkwy
2 p.m.
1999-2000 Baseball Cookout
MacGregor Baseball Park
2 p.m.
