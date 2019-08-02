free stuff friday

White Linen Night is back in the Heights this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, August 2

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Hidden Figures
Emancipation Park
8 p.m.

Song & Story
Hines Center
7 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Mickey Hobbs Trio
Cane Island
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Pilates
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

As You Like It
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.

Splash Bash
Sugar Land Town Square
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free Admission for Teachers
Lone Star Flight Museum
All day

White Linen Night in the Heights
19th Street
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Island Summer Block Party
Levy Park
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Art, Food & Beer in a Pub!
1809 Eldridge Pkwy
2 p.m.

1999-2000 Baseball Cookout
MacGregor Baseball Park
2 p.m.
