Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's a record wet July 4th holiday, but that doesn't mean all the celebrations are washed out.
CONCERT CANCELLED: CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Although the festival is cancelled due to the weather, there will still be fireworks at about 9:35 p.m. Eleanor Tinsley Park is not open to the public, but the fireworks spectacular will be aired on ABC13 beginning at 9 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Star Spangled Salute
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.
An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.
Annual Freedom Celebration in Katy
This year's annual Freedom Celebration will be held at 9 p.m. at the Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas.
Fourth of July Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk
Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a Patriotic firework show over the Galveston Bay.
9:30 p.m.
179th City of Galveston Celebration Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles, and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.
7:30 p.m.
LaCenterra's 4th of July Celebration
Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West Campus
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
Freddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances by Velvet Touch, Buck Yeager Band and Level One Band. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.
Friendswood July 4th Celebration
Night program 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks and Concert
Kings Harbor Waterfront Village
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Missouri City 4th of July Celebration
Buffalo Run Park
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Annual 4th of July Parade and Festivities Nassau Bay
Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Celebration of Freedom
Pearland High School Football Stadium
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
4th Fest in Deer Park
Jimmy Burke Activity Center
5:00 p.m. fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.
Webster 4th of July Celebration
Texas Avenue Park
5:00 p.m.
The Woodlands Splash Day
All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Fireworks on the Hill
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate America's birthday next to your neighbors at the Fireworks on the Hill event at Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney.
Parking and entry are free.
6:30 - 10 p.m.
Fireworks show starts at 9:20 p.m.
CANCELLED: 4th of July Music & Fireworks Spectacular
Karbach Brewery
7:30 p.m.
July 4th Block Party
Platypus Brewing
12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks
Town Center Park
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend
Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.
CANCELLED: Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
CANCELLED: Fourth of July: Snow & Ice Celebration at Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats. Plus, Houston's premier 80's tribute band The Ruxpins will be playing.
CANCELLED: Wet'n'Wild Splash Town Fourth of July Fireworks Show
21300 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas 77373
9:15 p.m.
Celebrate the 4th of July at Wet'n'Wild Splash Town!
CANCELLED: Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
CityCentre
Marvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the Texas Unlimited Band from 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.