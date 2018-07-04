Where you can still watch fireworks around Houston tonight

It's a record wet July 4th holiday, but that doesn't mean all the celebrations are washed out.Miller Outdoor Theater8:30 p.m.An evening of patriotic music from the Houston Symphony followed by fireworks.This year's annual Freedom Celebration will be held at 9 p.m. at the Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas.Celebrate America's Independence at Kemah Boardwalk with live music and a Patriotic firework show over the Galveston Bay.9:30 p.m.Let freedom ring at Galveston's annual Independence Day Celebration, which features a parade of floats, decorated military vehicles, and performers, followed by a 20-minute firework show over the Gulf.7:30 p.m.Presented by Texas Children's Hospital West CampusLaCenterra at Cinco Ranch23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., KatyFreddy Cruz with 104.1 KRBE will host the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with live music performances by Velvet Touch, Buck Yeager Band and Level One Band. The evening includes music, games for the kids, food and culminates with the fireworks show around 9:15 p.m.Night program 7:30 p.m.Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.Kings Harbor Waterfront Village7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Buffalo Run Park6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Free family fun and activities. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.Decorate your float, golf cart, bicycle, outfits and join the parade. Line up by 5:15 p.m. parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.Pearland High School Football Stadium6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Jimmy Burke Activity Center5:00 p.m. fireworks at 8:30 p.m.Prizes awards to the most patriotic viewing area for the fireworks.Texas Avenue Park5:00 p.m.All township pools will be free to residents from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and special activities from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate America's birthday next to your neighbors at the Fireworks on the Hill event at Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney.Parking and entry are free.6:30 - 10 p.m.Fireworks show starts at 9:20 p.m.Karbach Brewery7:30 p.m.Platypus Brewing12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Town Center Park3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Unique blend of American history and fun for the entire family.Fireworks launched from multiple locations throughout The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Celebrate the 4th with 20,000 pounds of snow, ice sculpture demonstrations and frozen treats. Plus, Houston's premier 80's tribute band The Ruxpins will be playing.21300 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas 773739:15 p.m.Celebrate the 4th of July at Wet'n'Wild Splash Town!CityCentreMarvel at a 15-minute firework display with live music from the Texas Unlimited Band from 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.