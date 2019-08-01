Community & Events

Where you can participate in Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Restaurant Weeks returns to the Greater Houston area in August, allowing patrons at dozens of participating regional eateries to support local food banks by sampling prix fixe menus prepared for the monthlong fundraiser.

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2019 runs from Aug. 1-Sept. 2 and features dining options for brunch, lunch and dinner. A portion of HRW proceeds from restaurants partaking in the initiative-$3 from $20 brunches and lunches, $5 and $7 from $35 and $45 dinners, respectively-are sent to the Houston Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank and Montgomery County Food Bank depending on restaurants' locations in Harris, Galveston and Montgomery counties.

The donations from each HRW meal generate between nine and 21 meals for local food banks, according to HRW.

HRW's initial restaurant listings were released July 15 with well over 100 Houston-area dining spots. More restaurants and their special event menus will be added through Aug. 1. The full restaurant list can be viewed on HRW's website.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfoodfood bankrestaurantshouston restaurant weeks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler found wandering in road alone in southwest Houston
66 treated in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Houston Texans fans line up overnight for training camp
1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky
Environmental impact of ExxonMobil fire in Baytown
ExxonMobil's neighbors should keep close eye on the air
Freak accident victim at high school died a hero, friend says
Show More
Papua New Guinea girl coming to Houston for life-changing surgery
Driver kills man in front of his son on SH-146: constable
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Heads up, Houston: This freeway shutdown will be a doozy
Here's when you can watch Houston Texans training camp
More TOP STORIES News