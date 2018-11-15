COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston organizations looking for Thanksgiving volunteers

Where to volunteer for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the spirit of helping others, several groups still need volunteers for their Thanksgiving events.

Operation Turkey

Operation Turkey will need volunteers to help them smoke turkeys and sort donations.

Volunteers will be needed on Nov. 21 at the Grace Presbyterian Church on 10221 Ella Lee Ln., and at the VFW Post on 1560 Foley St.

The cooking and sorting will happen at both locations from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Also, the organization will be delivering packages and food to the homeless on Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Volunteers will be needed at the following locations:

10221 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX 77042

18250 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070

1560 Foley St, Houston, TX 77055

9901 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX 77075

Super Feast

City Wide Club is full of volunteers for its Annual Thanksgiving Super Feast, but the organization is in need of volunteers for their Christmas Eve Super Feast. The volunteer shifts are from 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Check out the website to register to find out how to volunteer.

Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving

Interfaith Ministries will need volunteers to help them deliver hot meals to seniors on Thanksgiving. Check out the website to register to find out how to volunteer.

TXU Energy Turkey Trot

The annual Turkey Trot will need volunteers to help pull off their event, which benefits neighborhood centers' seniors and youth populations.

Individuals and families will be needed on Nov. 22 to help with race day registration, water stops, set-up, clean-up and more. Check out the website to register to find out how to volunteer.
