Mayor's office honors people, events with lighting of Montrose bridges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston mayor's office has scheduled another round of tributes and illuminations for the Montrose bridges over the next few weeks.
The bridges are set to be lit blue on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in memory of City Secretary Anna Russell.
It is still undetermined who the bridge will honor Wednesday, Feb. 12, but it is scheduled to light up in blue and yellow.
In the spirit of Valentine's Day, drivers can expect to see the bridges lit up in red on Friday.
It only makes sense to set aside Monday, Feb. 24 to honor NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The bridges will be lit in a Lakers purple and gold to coincide with the memorial service at the Staples Center.
Former University of Houston baseball player and coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter, who were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas were remembered Monday, Feb. 10 as the bridge was lit up in red.
