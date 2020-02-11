Community & Events

Mayor's office honors people, events with lighting of Montrose bridges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston mayor's office has scheduled another round of tributes and illuminations for the Montrose bridges over the next few weeks.

The bridges are set to be lit blue on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in memory of City Secretary Anna Russell.

It is still undetermined who the bridge will honor Wednesday, Feb. 12, but it is scheduled to light up in blue and yellow.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, drivers can expect to see the bridges lit up in red on Friday.
It only makes sense to set aside Monday, Feb. 24 to honor NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The bridges will be lit in a Lakers purple and gold to coincide with the memorial service at the Staples Center.

Former University of Houston baseball player and coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter, who were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas were remembered Monday, Feb. 10 as the bridge was lit up in red.

Visit the link to learn more about the Mayor's Office of Special Events Commemorative Lighting Policies And Procedures.

SEE ALSO: Houston's light show: the Montrose bridge lights

The video above is from the 2017 grand re-lighting of the bridges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmontroseuniversity of houstonkobe bryantvalentine's daycelebrity deathsbridge
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilly Tuesday with showers, highs in the 50s for Houston
Giant tanks roll onto freeway after big rig hits overpass
Houston man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
Yates HS basketball team on the verge of national scoring record
Houston man with Asperger's missing since Sunday
City hall lit red for former UH coach John Altobelli and family
Show More
Altobelli family remembered at memorial
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
Drive-by shooting kills 1 at north Houston McDonald's
Study shows Uber/Lyft drivers text while behind the wheel
More TOP STORIES News