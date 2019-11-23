West Mansion demolished after decades as Clear Lake landmark

The beloved historic property on East Nasa Parkway, which was once a recorded Texas Historic Landmark, is owned by Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon, and was once the home of his Dream luxury clothing line.
SEE ALSO: Historic Pasadena bank tower implodes
Olajuwon made renovations to the mansion back in 2013, but it appears the store never took off.
Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner issued a statement saying the property's historical designation lapsed back in 2014, and because of this, the city had to grant the demolition permit.
RELATED:
Iconic "Triangle Building" no longer stands
Demolition starts on San Jacinto Mall in Baytown for new marketplace