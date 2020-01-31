HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Jan. 31
Intro to Improv
1230 Houston Ave
7 p.m.
PBR Live at Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd
6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Sports Puppy Party
No Label Brewing Co.
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Celebrate the Life of Barbara Jordan
Atascocita Library
11 a.m.
Community Fun Fest
Villa Sport & Spa
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Houston Ice Festival at Saint Arnold
2000 Lyons Ave
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
First Saturday Arts Market
540 W. 19th Street
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
49ers Vs. Chiefs Watch Party
303 Memorial City Way
5 p.m.
Hip Hop Vintage Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
BRRRR! Ice Festival coming to Houston for FREE this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More