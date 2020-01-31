free stuff friday

BRRRR! Ice Festival coming to Houston for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Jan. 31

Intro to Improv
1230 Houston Ave
7 p.m.

PBR Live at Creekwood Grill
12710 Telge Rd
6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Sports Puppy Party
No Label Brewing Co.
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Life of Barbara Jordan
Atascocita Library
11 a.m.

Community Fun Fest
Villa Sport & Spa
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Houston Ice Festival at Saint Arnold
2000 Lyons Ave
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

First Saturday Arts Market
540 W. 19th Street
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

49ers Vs. Chiefs Watch Party
303 Memorial City Way
5 p.m.

Hip Hop Vintage Market
2011 Leeland
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

