Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
It's the 100th Annual Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular in the heart of downtown Houston. The spectacular event is a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun. A towering Holiday Tree, glowing with energy efficient LED lights, shimmering ornaments and a stunning star topper light up the streets of downtown Houston this holiday season.
This Year's Entertainment:
Chloe X Halle
At soon-to-be 20 and 18, respectively, Chloe and Halle Bailey are spiritually-grounded in a way that far exceeds their years. The sisters write and produce their own music and when they harmonize, there's no denying how attuned they are - as individuals, siblings and creative collaborators. More About The Artists
UCHé
Now a 2019 American Idol TOP TEN FINALIST, UCHé received rave reviews for his spectacular high energy American Idol performances and eccentric wardrobe. Idol Judge Lionel Richie aptly branded him, "Mr. Entertainment", after a series of show stopping performances commenting that his stage presence was of a caliber that could not be taught. Next stop according to UCHé, "Go earn my place in Music history". More About The Artist
WATCH: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
