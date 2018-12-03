GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH LIVE: President George H.W. Bush tribute in Houston

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of Houstonians are expected to gather at City Hall Monday night for a tribute to President George H.W. Bush.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will be carried live on ABC13 on TV and online.

Hosted by Mayor Turner, the mistresses of ceremonies for the event will be community leaders and former news anchors, Linda Lorelle and Shara Fryer.

Some of his favorite performers, including Clay Walker, Yolanda Adams, and the Gatlin Brothers' band will be there. La Mafia is also expected to perform during the celebration. In addition, clergy organized by Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston will offer prayers.

Attendees are urged to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to Bush 41.

"President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were leading lights among our caring Houston neighbors," Mayor Turner said. "I invite all Houstonians to join us at the tribute."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgeorge h.w. bushmemorialsylvester turnerlive musicHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
WATCH: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
More george h.w. bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Clintons postpone Sugar Land visit for Pres. Bush funeral
10 must-see Christmas lights displays in Houston
Home flooded by Harvey hits back with holiday display
Downtown Houston's newest attraction takes viewers on a ride
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Missing 16-year-old last seen Sunday in north Houston
Texans holding public 'celebration of life' for Bob McNair
Widow 'shattered' after dog and truck stolen from parking lot
Philip Battles found guilty in killing of Ava Castillo
Show More
Woman suffered depression before decapitating son: Husband
Pres. George H.W. Bush reflects on when plane shot down
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
More News