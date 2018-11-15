HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former President Barack Obama is in Houston to attend a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
The 44th president is set to share the stage with former Secretary of State James Baker.
Three chairs sat on the stage waiting for Obama and Baker early Tuesday, as crews put the finishing touches on the invitation-only gala.
The Baker Institute announced Tuesday evening the event raised $5.4 million.
The theme of the event is "A Quarter Century: Making History."
"2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum," noted Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian in a released statement.
