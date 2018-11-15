COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Former Pres. Barack Obama attends Rice University Baker Institute gala in Houston

Tuesday night, the 44th president will share the stage with former Secretary of State James Baker, in celebration of the Baker Institute's 25th anniversary.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President Barack Obama is in Houston to attend a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The 44th president is set to share the stage with former Secretary of State James Baker.

Three chairs sat on the stage waiting for Obama and Baker early Tuesday, as crews put the finishing touches on the invitation-only gala.

WATCH: Reporter Tom Abrahams takes you inside the gala tent
EMBED More News Videos

The stage is set for a bipartisan discussion Tuesday night, featuring former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State James Baker at Rice University.



The Baker Institute announced Tuesday evening the event raised $5.4 million.

The theme of the event is "A Quarter Century: Making History."



A live stream of the conversation will be available starting Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at ABC13.com.

"2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum," noted Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian in a released statement.

