WATCH: Historic Pasadena bank tower implodes

The pre- and post-demolition work lasted from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 1001 E. Southmore Avenue.
During that time, several streets leading to the restricted safety zone were closed with blockades as well as police and security officers.
Those who live and work in the restricted areas during the time of the implosion were instructed to shelter-in-place until given the "all clear" signal. That included closing all doors, windows, and entryways and turning off air conditioning units.
The community was warned when the implosion is about to start by a series of sirens. The sirens went off five minutes before, two minutes before, and then again for a 10-second countdown.
Contractors are working to salvage metal portions of the structure for recycling. Additionally, a large portion of the bricks are slated to be repurposed to build an outdoor display on the City Hall Municipal Campus.
The Pasadena EDC is also donating a limited amount of bricks to the Pasadena Heritage Park and Museum to be sold in their gift shop.
For more information on the implosion of the historic bank building and a list of frequently asked questions, visit pasadenaedc.com.