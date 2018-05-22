COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls

EMBED </>More Videos

You can get a free ride to the polls today from METRO. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When it comes to heading to the polls, there is such a thing as a free ride.

METRO will give people going to cast their vote in today's primary runoff election a free round trip on local bus, light-rail and METROLift paratransit service.

This doesn't include Park and Ride.

For the Democratic runoff election for governor, Lupe Valdez faces off with Andrew White. The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

In the runoff for Ted Poe's seat in the state's second congressional district, it's between Dan Crenshaw and Kevin Roberts.

Democrats Lizzie Fletcher and Laura Moser are vying for the seventh congressional district currently held by Republican Congressman John Culberson.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter is already at the polls for the runoff election.

SEE ALSO: Meet the candidates on the runoff ballot
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvotingvote 2018metroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News