HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The "Be An angel" foundation needs volunteers to help make Christmas special for underprivileged kids.
The volunteers will help decorate 5,200 holiday gift bags for children with disabilities Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. More than 200 people shopped to fill the bags.
Local school districts will be receiving the bags and distributing them to to the children.
"We're not able to cure the disability or change that, but we want to bring a little light into their life and hopefully make it a little brighter for the Christmas season," Be An Angel worker Margaret Adsit said.
If you're interested in being a part of the organization's 33rd year of giving, visit their website.