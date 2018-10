Hundreds of volunteers are needed to shop for a holiday effort aimed at giving gifts to nearly 5,000 Houston area children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness who come from underprivileged homes.Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program began more than 31 years ago with the aim of helping children experience the joy of receiving gifts during the Christmas season. Each child has an individual wish list.Wednesday, Dec. 12 at George R. Brown Convention Center from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.100 volunteers needed to decorate bags.200 volunteers needed per day per location from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Monday, Nov. 12 at Walmart - 9235 N. Sam Houston Pkwy, HumbleTuesday, Nov. 13 at Target - 4323 San Felipe, HoustonWednesday, Nov. 14 at Target - 5757 Fairmont Parkway, PasadenaThursday, Nov. 15 at Target - 19511 IH-45, SpringFriday, Nov. 16 at Target - 10801 Westheimer RoadThursday, Dec. 14 at George R. Brown Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.200+ volunteers with personal vehicles neededFor more information on volunteering with Be An Angel, visit their website