HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of volunteers are needed to shop for a holiday effort aimed at giving gifts to nearly 5,000 Houston area children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness who come from underprivileged homes.
Be An Angel's Holiday Gift Program began more than 31 years ago with the aim of helping children experience the joy of receiving gifts during the Christmas season. Each child has an individual wish list.
Gift Bag Loading
Wednesday, Dec. 12 at George R. Brown Convention Center from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
100 volunteers needed to decorate bags.
Shopping
200 volunteers needed per day per location from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 12 at Walmart - 9235 N. Sam Houston Pkwy, Humble
Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Target - 4323 San Felipe, Houston
Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Target - 5757 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena
Thursday, Nov. 15 at Target - 19511 IH-45, Spring
Friday, Nov. 16 at Target - 10801 Westheimer Road
Delivering
Thursday, Dec. 14 at George R. Brown Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
200+ volunteers with personal vehicles needed
For more information on volunteering with Be An Angel, visit their website.