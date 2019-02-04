COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers lineup to donate blood in honor of injured HPD officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people in Houston have been asking how to help since a shooting left 5 HPD officer injured.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many Houstonians have been asking how they can help give back to the police department since five of its officers were injured after a shootout last week.

RELATED: How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting

A blood drive is happening through 3 p.m. outside of Houston police headquarters at 1200 Travis.

Two of the officers involved in the incident remain in the hospital.

RELATED: 'Courage under fire' HPD chief recalls officers' struggle with suspects during shootout in SE Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsblood drivehouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Katy VFW Museum keeping foreign war history alive
Tiffany Smith leaves legacy of advocacy in Houston community
Johnny Nelson Museum keeps Katy history alive
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 kids, woman confirmed to have measles in NW Harris Co.
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Here's why ESPN is predicting Houston Texans for Super Bowl
Multiple pit bull attacks leave neighborhood on edge
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake
Show More
Lawsuit alleges sex scandal at camp for chronically ill kids
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom
PETA slams rapper Big Boi for fur coat worn at Super Bowl
Inmates heard celebrating after power restored in federal jail
Blue Bell introduces Raspberry Fudge Brownie flavor
More News