HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Many Houstonians have been asking how they can help give back to the police department since five of its officers were injured after a shootout last week.
A blood drive is happening through 3 p.m. outside of Houston police headquarters at 1200 Travis.
Two of the officers involved in the incident remain in the hospital.
