HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This isn't Chelsea Nguyen's first rodeo, but for a few cook-off attendees, today was definitely theirs.
Four years ago, Nguyen met up with WCBBQ Contest Publicity Committee members to figure out a way to safely allow individuals who are visually impaired or disabled, to enjoy the World's Championship Barbecue Contest.
After a plan was in place, she started organizing the 5 Sense Tour. Through the help of volunteers, they guide up to 10 people in the group through cook-off grounds. Taking them tent to tent, they get to experience everything from the sounds, smells, tastes and more.
Both Nguyen and the volunteers describe everything in detail to the group as they walk along.
"Everything I see, I try to be as descriptive as I can to tell them what I see," Nguyen told Eyewitness News. "When you add that, with tasting barbecue or feeling the hides on the wall and all of that, it takes it to another level."
Nguyen is a local small business owner and avid advocate for the visually impaired and disabled community. The group visited five tents Friday afternoon and was treated to a barbecue lunch. The experience was wonderful for everyone involved, and they're already looking forward to next year's cook-off.
For more information on Nguyen's efforts to aid the visually impaired, visit CN Vision Image