Typhoon Texas hosts discount days for military, teachers and cancer research

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for some last-minute summer fun, you may want to check out these discounted days at Typhoon Texas waterpark.
The special discount days are specifically for active and retired military, teachers and those supporting cancer research.
Friday, August 9: Patriot Day
Day pass for military and family members are $17.76.
Typhoon Texas hosts Patriot Day for active and retired military and their families. Military personnel must show their ID to receive the discount.
Saturday, August 10: Pink the Park
Sponsored by HCA Houston Healthcare, Pink the Park presents $25 day passes.
For every $25 day pass purchased on Aug. 10, Typhoon Texas will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.
Sunday, August 25: Educators Appreciation Day
Teachers, faculty and staff can enjoy free admission by entering their school email address here. Educators must show their 2018-2019-2020 school ID at any admission window to redeem the free ticket. Educators will also be able to purchase up to five general admission tickets for 50 percent off at the ticket windows.
Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall. For more information about the special discounts, visit Typhoontexas.com.
