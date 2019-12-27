HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents, if you're looking for some winter break fun to share with your kids, the perfect opportunity is here!
Trolls LIVE! is coming to the Houston Hobby Center for the Performing Arts this weekend!
Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first-ever live tour!
Much like the 2016 hit children's movie, Trolls LIVE! features your child's favorite characters, but this time, they're back again for a new adventure.
The entire cast invites you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance, jam-packed with all the music, glitter, humor and happiness that only the Trolls can create.
Show times for this weekend are at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday.
To grab your tickets, visit trollslive.com.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Trolls LIVE! comes to Houston this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News