HTX

Galveston trees damaged by Hurricane Ike carved into works of art

By Parker.L.Posell
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Hurricane Ike blew through Galveston Island, it destroyed almost everything in its path, including many of the island's beautiful tree canopies.

Some local homeowners looked at their debris-ridden streets and fallen trees, and instead of focusing on the destruction, they saw a chance to bring new life to the town they call home.

They partnered with artists in the area to carve the Galveston Tree Sculptures, standing where fallen trees had been to symbolize rejuvenation following the catastrophic storm.

Artists Earl Jones, Dale Lewis and Jim Phillips joined the project to create the lovely sculptures, which led to the birth of the Galveston Tree Sculptures Tour.

The tour is self-guided and open to the public. It is mostly concentrated in the East End Historic District, but other sculptures are scattered throughout the island at homes as well as several off the beaten path.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustongalvestongalveston countyarthtxhtx galveston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News