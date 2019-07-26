Community & Events

Transform your weekend with FREE yoga and concerts this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, July 26

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Santa's Little Helper
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.

Saturday, July 27

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

HMNS
Levy Park
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hip Hop Hooray
1204 Caroline
8 p.m.

Cosmic Perspective
1719 Live Oak, Unit L
2 p.m.

Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.

Heights Morning Market
3106 White Oak Dr
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
