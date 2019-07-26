HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, July 26
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Santa's Little Helper
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11 a.m.
Saturday, July 27
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
HMNS
Levy Park
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Hip Hop Hooray
1204 Caroline
8 p.m.
Cosmic Perspective
1719 Live Oak, Unit L
2 p.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Yoga
Levy Park
10 a.m.
Heights Morning Market
3106 White Oak Dr
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Transform your weekend with FREE yoga and concerts this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News