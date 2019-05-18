Transform your weekend with 'Bumblebee' screening and other free stuff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, May 17
Art Is An Outdoor Market
CityPlace - 1250 Lake Plaza Dr in Spring
6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Silent Film and Live Music
Discovery Green
8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
La Boheme
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
"Bumblebee" Screening
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Lyrics and Lawn Games Concert
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
