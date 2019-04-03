Trae Tha Truth hosting vigil for Nipsey Hussle tonight at Houston park

Still can’t believe Nipsey gone 😢😢 🙏🙏 — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) April 1, 2019

This world is real. Life is precious. Chase your dreams and live your life to the fullest. Because we never know. My condolences to his family and friends. This man was on an amazing run… https://t.co/LPMhTJStXE — Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) April 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is asking all fans to honor Nipsey Hussle at a candle light vigil Wednesday night.Hussle was shot to death in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday.Eric Ronald Holder, 29, has been arrested in the fatal shooting that also wounded two other people.Trae Tha Truth said on Instagram that he needs "everyone of every race, set, hood, every community activist and every fan to pull up and show him we rockin for him down here too!"The event will be held at Midtown Park on Travis Street. It starts at 6 p.m. with a candle lighting and balloon release at 7:30 p.m.You can bring balloons or electric candles since no open flames are allowed in the park.Along with celebrities nationwide, some big Houston names have also shown their love for Hussle and sent condolences to his family."It's tough. Him, his family, everybody in that community. Somebody who was trying to do good like that," Houston Rockets star Chris Paul told reporters, alluding to Hussle's entrepreneurial impact on Los Angeles.James Harden also shared a tribute on Instagram, saying, "Please don't leave. ON GOD Imma make sure I finish what we started."Hussle was 33 years old.