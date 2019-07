HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Trae tha Truth is continuing his work throughout the city. Trae Day Weekend is upon us once again.Trae will give back to Houston this week, beginning at KidSpace Indoor Playground on Thursday, July 18. Children can play for free from 2-6 p.m. All you have to do is show up!This is the 12th year of Trae Day Weekend. Giveaways along with family events will wrap up Monday, July 22, at the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park. Everything is free!