Pace-Stancil Funeral Home is decorated with wreaths for Christmas, but well before the holiday season, you could feel the spirit of Christmas inside.There was a big pile of gifts in the lobby.Loved ones attending the funeral of little King Arroyo donated toys in his honor.The 2-year-old boy drowned in September.His mom, Acklin Kotchavar, didn't want flowers. She wanted gifts that Cleveland police could hand out this time of year."It's so great seeing the smile on the other kids' faces, but at the same time, it hurts so much, because you can't see the smile on your baby's," said Kotchavar.Rene Nugent's boys have new toys because of King."Thank you from the bottom of my heart for spreading this joy that my family needed," said Nugent.But as happy as that makes her, she also has a heavy heart this Christmas, reminded of her daughter who passed away two years ago."Coming from that loss, I think it's an admirable thing that she's doing to spread the joy. Even though they're dealing with the hardships of losing a child, they can still see other children smile and that's the greatest thing ever," said Nugent.Kotchavar knows the spirit of her son is living on through the spirit of Christmas."It makes me really happy," said Kotchavar.