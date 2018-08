With the start of a new semester, Topgolf is working to help take the load off college students.For $15, students will be able to enjoy unlimited game play and a reserved space for them to hang out.On Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Topgolf will offer $3 drafts beers, $4 wine, and $2 off select foods.Students must be 18 or older and bring a college ID to participate.