Top charity events in Houston this week

Looking to make a difference this week?From a book signing to an art gala, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Attend this book signing with author Latisa Be. She will be fundraising in order to donate copies of her book, "The Resurrection: Life After the Death of Child" to any "angel mom" who has lost a child. The event, hosted by CC Sutton, will also feature poetry, dancing and music.Wednesday, March 27, 6:30-9 p.m.THE ISLES, 1515 Pease St.$15 (buy the book). More ticket options available.Come be a champion for children on Thursday at this fundraiser for Texas Children's Hospital. The spring party at Betsy's Cafe at Evelyn's Park Conservancy will include live music, food and beverages.Thursday, March 28, 7-10 p.m.Betsy's at Evelyn's Park, 4400 Bellaire Blvd.$25Volunteer your time this weekend at the Bayou City Art Festival. Sign up for a four-hour shift, and you'll be helping The Arc of Greater Houston run a children's creative zone booth. Staff members will be on hand to assist, and you'll get to enjoy the rest of the festival for free after your shift.Friday, March 29, 9:30 a.m.-Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m.Memorial Park, 6501 Memorial DriveFreeCome celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Houston Furniture Bank on Saturday. This organization works with Harris County to help families in need furnish their homes. The event will feature two special guests, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. Purchase a raffle ticket on your way out and you could win a shopping spree.Saturday, March 30, noon-4 p.m.8220 Mosley RoadFree (General Public); Free (Donation); $26 (Raffle TIcket)Attend this inaugural art gala on Saturday hosted by Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA) and the Islamic Arts Society. The event features music, food, mocktails and art across various mediums that will be up for auction. All proceeds from the gala benefit IRUSA's oprhan programs in more than 40 countries.Saturday, March 30, 6-9 p.m.Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd.$75