HTX

Tomball pickle man: The story behind the mysterious statue

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- If you drive down Main Street in downtown Tomball, you can't miss it.

Maybe you notice the hat first. There's a vest, too. No pants, but some big shoes.

And, a pizza pie?

"It's an icon, seriously," described one Tomball resident.

It may not look like it, but it is a statue of a pickle.

And, it is, in fact, iconic.

Fifth generation Tomballian Mitchell Holderrieth owns the statue.

His family used to operate a furniture store in the same location.

In the 1990's, they leased the property to an Italian restaurant who built the statue to advertise fried pickles.

"He created the pickle man," Holderrieth laughed. "So, no matter the stories you've heard or the names, it's a pickle."

Holderrieth said the statue was originally painted green and the jacket was black, to resemble a tuxedo.

"The gloves were white," he explained while pointing to the statue. "That was a pizza, this disc, and the top hat was black."

Since then, the property has been home to a lot of businesses, with a lot of ideas for the statue.

One business owner's request to paint the pickle in patriotic colors was granted.

Another request to add a fog machine to make the pickle look like a marijuana joint was not granted.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstomballhoustonwillowbrookstatuebuzzworthyhtxhtx tomball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News