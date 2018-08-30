COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Tickets go on sale for 2018 King's Oktoberfest

Tickets go on sale for King's Oktoberfest


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Oktoberfest is just around the corner, and you can get tickets to the huge German celebration starting Thursday, August 30, at 9 a.m.

King's is hosting two big celebrations in the Houston area, the first on October 5-7 in Pearland, and the second October 19-21 in the Heights.

The event will feature live German music, massive Oktoberfest tents, exclusive German beers, authentic food, VIP experiences, adult carnival games, and a Bavarian Strongman competition.

King's is also giving away two all-inclusive trips for two to Oktoberfest 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Tickets to the festivities range from $12 to $99.

TICKETS: King's Oktoberfest
