'Bachelor Live On Stage' to give you a chance at love in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- All the drama, the gossip and the romance of The Bachelor is coming to Sugar Land.The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour has all the fun of your favorite dating show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. Previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites will serve as your hosts, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love.For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage. Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.The show will be held at the Smart Financial Centre on May 14, 2020. Will you get the final rose?