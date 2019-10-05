susan g. komen

Thousands show support for Susan G Komen Race for the Cure in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds are expected to show up to support the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure in downtown Saturday morning.

The 29th annual Susan G. Komen Houston Race for the Cure is raising necessary funds to reach its goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

Komen Houston has invested over $50 million to more than 65 local organizations to provide services throughout Houston to underinsured and uninsured men and women who receive life-saving breast cancer screenings, treatment, transportation, and other necessary supportive services.

The race is Saturday, October 5 at 8 a.m.
