Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade

The 2018 Houston Pride Parade brings thousands to downtown. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands made their way to the Bayou City this weekend for the Houston Pride Festival and Houston Pride Parade.

Earlier Saturday, several people were spotted using fans and jumping in City Hall's reflection pool to stay cool in the heat.

An attendee from Dallas says the humidity was not going to stop him from coming to Pride.

"I mean, I got my umbrella. I got my fan, I got my water. It is humid, it's way humid than anywhere I've ever been but you know, I'm here to have a good time," he said.
It's Pride weekend in Houston!

