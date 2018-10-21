Thousands celebrate at Diwali Festival in Sugar Land

The sounds of drums were echoing through constellation field in Sugar Land for the 7th Annual Diwali Festival.Diwali is a major holiday for many people in the Houston area. Homes are decorated, there are fireworks and plenty of food.The Shri Sita Ram Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding to programs that promote Vedic culture, hosted the yearly event.The holiday, which falls around Nov. 7, is also called the Hindu festival of lights and recognizes the victory of good over evil. The holiday is comparable to Christmas and New Year's Eve rolled into one super holiday.The Indian community is one of Houston's fastest growing populations, jumping 83 percent, according to the migration policy institute.