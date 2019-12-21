retirement

This is how school sent beloved custodian off to retirement

DURHAM, North Carolina -- After 44 years spent at Pearsontown Elementary School, a beloved custodian received a very special send-off Friday afternoon.

Gerald "Mr. Pearsontown" Snipes has deep roots at the Durham elementary school, even as a kid he attended the school as a student. Now, he will forever be a part of the school after they named the gym named after him.

Snipes spent 38 of his 44 years at the school working as a custodian.

SEE MORE: Sweet moment! Third-graders surprise elementary school custodian, leaving him in tears

"I'm ready to go and I'm ready to retire," Snipes said in front of a gym full of supporters. "I love y'all too... I love all y'all."

A GoFundMe page raised more than $17,000 that will allow him to travel in his retirement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth carolinau.s. & worldgood newsretirementfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETIREMENT
From school teacher to seahorse sanctuary whisperer!
Couple Makes Christmas Yard Art for the Holidays
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
Retiring Friendswood HS teacher taught her current principal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, another injured after vicious dog attack
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charge
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
20 songs turning 20 in 2020
Gift wrapping turns into therapy for 13-year-old crash victim
Man found dead at keypad of gated community
Show More
Dreary Saturday with sunshine returning Sunday
Church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for 5,000 local residents
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Millions flock to theaters for final episode in 'Star Wars' saga
More TOP STORIES News