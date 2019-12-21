This is how school sent beloved custodian off to retirement

DURHAM, North Carolina -- After 44 years spent at Pearsontown Elementary School, a beloved custodian received a very special send-off Friday afternoon.Gerald "Mr. Pearsontown" Snipes has deep roots at the Durham elementary school, even as a kid he attended the school as a student. Now, he will forever be a part of the school after they named the gym named after him.Snipes spent 38 of his 44 years at the school working as a custodian."I'm ready to go and I'm ready to retire," Snipes said in front of a gym full of supporters. "I love y'all too... I love all y'all."A GoFundMe page raised more than $17,000 that will allow him to travel in his retirement.