EMBED >More News Videos Miller Outdoor Theatre: What to know before you go

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To the moon and beyond, there's plenty of choices around Houston when looking for fun things to do with your family.Indulge your sweet tooth in ways Willa Wonka never even dreamed up, explore the wonders of the moon or visit an innovative art exhibit in the heart of downtown Houston. Grab a blanket and get your doo-wop fix on under the stars.Check the video above for details on the events around town.