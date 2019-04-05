Things to do in Sugar Land and Missouri City in April and May

APRIL 05 | Bring your teen to this sensory-friendly event
The Arc of Fort Bend County, Texana Center and Hope For Three host children ages 11-18 with an intellectual or developmental disability for a night of sports, games, and activities. Both 1:1 and small-group settings are available. Behavior technicians will be on staff with teen and adult volunteers. Preregistration is required and capped at 20 teens. 6-9 p.m. $10. Family Life Center at Christ Church Sugar Land, 3300 Austin Pkwy., Sugar Land. Registration closes one week before the event. 281-494-5924. www.arcoffortbend.org
APRIL 06 | Enjoy a tea party
Explore the Sugar Land museum's "Collection of History, Mystery and Wonder" exhibit, learn tea etiquette, make crafts and eat traditional tea biscuits. 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $5 in addition to museum entry. 281-313-2277. www.hmns.org
APRIL 10 | Meet FBISD trustee candidates
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce hosts a panel with the candidates running for Fort Bend ISD board of trustee positions 3, 5 and 7. 5:30-8 p.m. Free. 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land. 281-566-2161. www.fortbendchamber.com
APRIL 13 | Show off your competition talents
Missouri City is calling all mothers and sons to participate in the city's inaugural Mother Son Challenge. Teams of mothers and sons ages 5-14 will complete minute-to-win-it tasks, bounce through inflatable obstacles and compete in a mom-versus-son Nerf gun battle. 10 a.m.-noon. $15 (per mother/son pair), $5 (each additional son). Community Center, 1522 Texas Parkway, Missouri City. 281-403-8637. www.missouricitytx.gov
APRIL 13 | Enjoy a traditional crawfish boil
The Riverstone residential subdivision hosts a crawfish boil for the public, offering 5,000 pounds of seasoned crawfish. Food trucks, live music and children's activities will be available for attendees. Noon-4 p.m. Free. The Club at Riverstone, 18353 University Blvd., Sugar Land. 281-778-2038. www.riverstone.com
APRIL 17 | Learn about Fort Bend County's progress
County Judge KP George gives his first State of the County address since being elected to the office last November. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $35-$2,000. Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond. 281-342-5464. www.fortbendchamber.com
APRIL 19 | Have a magical evening
Ted Schwank brings his new show "Pure Energy" to Sugar Land. The variety show features magic, juggling, illusions, balancing, singing, dancing, special effects, and comedy. Activities include face painting, games, and prizes. 7-9 p.m. Free. 281-242-2000. www.sugarlandtownsquare.com
APRIL 27 | Celebrate Sugar Land's diverse culture
The city of Sugar Land's International Arts Festival showcases the diverse cultures within the community. Activities include booths, performances, food and a kite-making workshop and contest. Noon-6 p.m. Free. Crown Festival Park, 18355 Hwy. 59, Sugar Land. 281-275-2825. www.sugarlandtx.gov
MAY 4 | Attend a gala benefiting children
Child Advocates of Fort Bend has hosted its gala for the past 16 years. Typically attended by about 600 people, this year's theme is "Up, Up and Away" and includes dinner, live and silent auctions, a raffle, wine and jewelry pulls, and dancing. Previous gala themes included Cinderella, superheroes, Le Cirque, and the Kentucky Derby. 6 p.m. $150. 281-344-5100. www.cafb.org
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS
Constellation Field
1 Stadium Drive, Sugar land
281-240-4487
www.sugarlandskeeters.com
Tickets: $9-$55
APRIL
25-30 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
MAY
01 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
10-12 Long Island Ducks
13-19 York Revolution
27-31 Somerset Patriots
