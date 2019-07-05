These well-known people and places started in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Pearland seems to be a home of beginnings.In this Houston area town, well-known brands like Killen's Barbecue and King's Biergarten were rooted here before branching out beyond city limits.You can also add Texans star J.J. Watt to the list of successful names that began in this town.Watch the video above to see what else started in Pearland.