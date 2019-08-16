Calling all pickle lovers! There's a pickle festival coming to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Vintage Park7 p.m.Atascocita Library10 a.m.Bagby Park10 a.m.Eureka Heights Brew10:40 a.m.Kingwood Town Center Park11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Discovery Green8 p.m. - 10 p.m.1701 Elgin Street10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Market Square Park12 p.m. - 5 p.m.8888 W Bellfort Ave1 p.m. - 4 p.m.Northshore Park5:30 p.m.