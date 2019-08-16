HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, September 6
Twin Connection
Vintage Park
7 p.m.
Saturday, September 7
SAT Practice Test
Atascocita Library
10 a.m.
Watch local artists chalk the block
Bagby Park
10 a.m.
Combine yoga and beer
Eureka Heights Brew
10:40 a.m.
In a Pickle Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Stargaze in the heart of Downtown
Discovery Green
8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Vegan Farmers Market Premiere
1701 Elgin Street
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday, September 8
Sunday Revival: Vintage Vida
Market Square Park
12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
3rd Annual Millionaire Food Tasting
8888 W Bellfort Ave
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Concert in Park
Northshore Park
5:30 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Calling all pickle lovers! There's a pickle festival coming to Houston this weekend
