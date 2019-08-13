Community & Events

The Polar Express is coming to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Polar Express is coming to Galveston!

The 60-minute train ride, which will take you on a journey to the North Pole starting at the Galveston Railroad Museum, has been added to this year's Winter Wonder Island of Texas event.

Once you hop on board, you'll be served hot chocolate and treats along with a copy of the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Children will also be given a silver sleigh bell as their first gift of the holiday season.

Rides will be available beginning Nov. 15 through December 30.

Galveston's Winter Wonder Island of Texas offers more than 50 days of holiday-themed activities from November through January.

To plan your holiday event in Galveston, visit their website for more information.
