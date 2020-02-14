abc13 plus northeast

The Nickel serves tasty burgers and po-boys to Fifth Ward community

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everything is tasty at the Nickel Sandwich Grill or, "The Nickel" for short. It's in the heart of Fifth Ward, and the restaurant is best known for their burgers and catfish po-boys.

Owner Craig Presley and his late father came up with the concept of hand making and grilling their burgers every day.

"We use a little more seasoning than you normally would, and once you cook it on the pit we'll take it and grill it," Presley explained.

The restaurant also has a special way of cooking its catfish po-boys so the crunchy batter used does not crumble or fall apart on your first bite.

"We don't use fish fry. We use cornmeal." Presley said. "What we will do is play with that fish a little bit, and we'll get it where it is extra crispy."

The Nickel has been serving the community for 19 years and has become a neighborhood favorite.

"It's in the hood, that is what makes it so special," said Darral Coleman, who is a regular at The Nickel. "You don't have to go out and spend a whole bunch of money when you can come get a lot of food for a little of nothing."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Related topics:
community & eventshoustonfoodieabc13 plusrestaurantfoodie callabc13 plus northeastburgers
