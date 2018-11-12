COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Driver license office reopens mega center on Gessener

Driver license megacenter now open

The Texas Department of Public Safety reopened its driver's license mega center on Gessner.

It had been closed since April for renovations.

The office hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday

An important upgrade, a designated area located on the property specifically for commercial driver license skills testing and transactions will be operational in early 2019.

Additionally, 16 new workstations that were added in the main facility during the renovation will allow for immediate capacity increases if DPS resources/staffing are increased by the Legislature in the future.

The DPS wants to remind Texans that a majority of customers who come into the driver's license office don't have to.

The Houston-Gessner Mega Center continues to feature advanced technology that allows customers to get in line before they arrive at the office using a cell phone, land line or by going online. DPS encourages customers to take advantage of this convenient option by visiting texas.gov.
