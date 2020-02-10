Community & Events

They're back! The Backstreet Boys announce North American tour

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the Houston area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday, Oct. 2.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.



SEE ALSO: Backstreet Boys superfan surprised with tickets to band's Houston show
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsthe woodlandsconcertticketsboy bandbandmusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman kidnapped, boyfriend shot and killed in SE Houston
Dreary and rainy to start the week
Mercedes-Benz Awards Viewing Party
'Fake meat' consumption raises health questions
SPONSORED: Katherine's go-to Valentine's Day brownie dip recipe
2 restaurant workers robbed and shot at high-end shopping center
2 kids stabbed with hunting knife during brawl in E. Harris Co.
Show More
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
DeAndre Arnold discusses his journey to the Oscars
NFL set to hire first African-American female coach
Auto parts store owner shoots burglar during break-in attempt
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
More TOP STORIES News