Texas Renaissance Festival announces 2019 dates

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Renaissance Festival returns for its 45th season Oct. 5-Dec. 1 to the 55-acre festival grounds in Todd Mission.The festival season features nine weekends of Renaissance-themed live entertainment, interactive characters, and food and shopping vendors, as well as camping opportunities.Festival officials announced the lineup of weekend themes in a news release March 7.A new "Return to the Renaissance" theme celebrating the festival's anniversary will take the place of the Roman Bacchanal themed weekend this year.For more on the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival, visit