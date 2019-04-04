Community & Events

Texas Renaissance Festival announces 2019 dates

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas Renaissance Festival announces 2019 dates

TODD MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Renaissance Festival returns for its 45th season Oct. 5-Dec. 1 to the 55-acre festival grounds in Todd Mission.

The festival season features nine weekends of Renaissance-themed live entertainment, interactive characters, and food and shopping vendors, as well as camping opportunities.

Festival officials announced the lineup of weekend themes in a news release March 7.

A new "Return to the Renaissance" theme celebrating the festival's anniversary will take the place of the Roman Bacchanal themed weekend this year.

For more on the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival, visit communityimpact.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfestivaldancefoodcommunity impact newspaperdrinking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missouri City father and son arrested in designer fakes bust
Murder charge dropped against former deputy in Denny's case
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Crosby residents in fear of another explosion
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Where in the world is Texans QB Deshaun Watson?
Chick-fil-A fans camp out for year supply of free food
Show More
Heinz mashes up ketchup, ranch for new sauce
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
Sales of Nipsey Hussle music increase after his death
Town mourns 'well-liked, gentle' man killed in KMCO blast
KMCO worker already a burn victim before Crosby blast
More TOP STORIES News