No other city in Texas celebrates Day of the Dead like San Antonio. With Labor Day gone and Halloween candy starting to appear on grocery store shelves, it's officially time to plan fall festivities and travel.Texas' biggest Dia de los Muertos festival runs October 20 through November 3, giving Austinites plenty of time to visit, enjoy the festivities, and get home in time for trick-or-treating.This year's festival will feature more than 20 unique events ranging from fun runs to spooky tours to glorious altar displays.